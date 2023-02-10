OSMOND — Services for Ricky L. Koehler, 63, of Osmond will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond with the Rev. Scott Kirchoff officiating. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Osmond.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
Ricky Koehler died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at his residence in Osmond.
1959-2023
Ricky Lee Koehler was born Sept. 27, 1959, in Norfolk to Arlan and Mardell (Beed) Koehler. Ricky was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. He attended grade school in Osmond and graduated from Osmond High School in 1977.
Rick began farming with his father and brother right after high school. He married Brenda Johnson in 1985 and they were blessed with three beautiful children together. They settled into his farm, outside of Randolph, where he began his love for cow-calf operations and producing club calves. The couple later divorced.
He continued his love with every aspect of farming, especially doing it with the kids and 4-H projects. Aside from his own operation, he worked at Farmland Hog buying station, Central Valley Ag and the Norfolk Sale Barn where he discovered his passion for buying/selling cattle, where he currently worked at Stockman’s Livestock Market in Yankton.
Rick loved his family, particularly keeping track of everything with his grandchildren. His many health battles never stopped him from enjoying going to cattle sales, driving the chopper, feeding cattle, “shooting the breeze” with anyone and everyone, or watching Nebraska sports. Rick was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond.
Survivors include his children, Kristin (Chad) Price of Omaha, Craig (Stacey) Koehler of Osmond and Michael (Katie) Koehler of Osmond; four grandchildren and one on the way; mother Mardell Koehler of Osmond; and brother Kevin (Janice) Koehler of Osmond.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arlan, and sister Ronda Wiese.
Casketbearers will be Paul Koehler, Jared Koehler, Cam Shelton, Daniel Wiese, Cody Koehler, John Buss and Dean Koehler.
Organist will be Lori Koehler. Congregational hymns will be “Lift High The Cross,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Just as I am.”
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.