Rickey Retzlaff

Rickey “Rick” Retzlaff was born June 22, 1947, at Norfolk to Delbert and Lois (Klug) Retzlaff. He passed away on June 27, 2022, at the age of 75 years.
He married Karen Schaefer on April 28, 1979, and enjoyed many years of marriage and memories at their home in Osceola, where Rick worked for the local pipeline and managed the terminal outside of town.
Later in life, Rick resided in Hill City, S.D. He had a passion for many things that include Husker football, baseball, golf, horses, hunting and camping, but his biggest passion was his love for his family and friends.
Survivors include his mother, Lois Retzlaff of Norfolk; children Dusty Retzlaff of Summerset, S.D., Shayla and spouse Brian Flesner of Lincoln and Michelle Van Hee of Pueblo, Colo.; grandchildren Stylle, Reese and Ransom Retzlaff and Noah Van Hee; one brother, Doug and spouse Lori Retzlaff of Norfolk; niece Jessica and spouse Justin Siebrandt of Norfolk; nephew Matt and spouse Megan Retzlaff of Norfolk; and several other extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving spouse, Karen Retzlaff, and his father, Delbert Retzlaff.
Please join our family for Rick’s celebration of life, July 30, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Eagles Club in York.
Condolences may be sent to Shayla Flesner, 7240 Tallgrass Parkway Apt. 301G, Lincoln, NE 68521.