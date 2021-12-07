NORFOLK — Services for Rick Uecker, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Richard Uecker died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Countryside Home in Madison.
1955-2021
Richard Leo “Rick” Uecker, son of Leo and Velma (Pepper) Uecker, was born Nov. 27, 1955, at Tilden. He attended Park School in Lincoln.
Rick was raised on a farm north of Meadow Grove. He lived in Lincoln and attended Park School.
Throughout his lifetime, he later resided in Norfolk on Alaska Circle and Bel Ridge Road, at Madison House Assisted Living, Golden Living Center in Norfolk and at Arbor Care Center-Countryside in Madison.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Norfolk and an honorary member of the Cornhusker Two Cylinder Club.
Rick usually greeted you with a smile, cherished his family, especially his nieces and nephews, and was infatuated with John Deere and Johnny Cash.
His testimony was “Love, Perseverance and Patience” in the midst of many physical challenges.
Rick is survived by his siblings, Brenda (Rod) Wilke of Norfolk, Lori (Jim) Bossard of Tilden, Lynne (David) Remmereid of Petersburg and Robert (Lori) Uecker of Meadow Grove; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Velma Uecker; and great-nephew Barrett Uecker, son of nephew Brad (Allison) Uecker.