CROFTON — Services for Rick J. Peitz, 61, Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the Beaver Creek Cemetery in rural Crofton.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue an hour prior to services Friday.
Rick Peitz died Wednesday, Oct. 20 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Wintz Funeral Home of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.