...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Rick Peitz

CROFTON — Services for Rick J. Peitz, 61, Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Rick Peitz died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

WAYNE — Services for Jere Morris, 58, Omaha, formerly of Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

TILDEN — Services for Gerald McNally, 85, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with private burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of …

YANKTON — Services for Ronald Tappe, 82, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. The Rev. Thi Pham will officiate with burial at about 2 p.m. Tuesday in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

CLAY CENTER — Services for Mildred D. Kounovsky, 97, Plainview, formerly of Clay Center, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Clay Center Christian Church in Clay Center. The Rev. Arick Johanson will officiate with burial in the Clay Center Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Ron Hampton, 79, Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

ALBION — Services for Janet K. Lawson, 78, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. Vicar Adam Klinker will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery.

PIERCE — Services for Jerry Richling, 73, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Jerry Richling died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Tekamah.

WAYNE — Services for Kenneth M. Kardell, 94, Concord, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Kenneth Kardell died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.

CROFTON — Services for Sherilyn S. Kimm, 69, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. The Revs. Terry Buol and David Liewer will officiate with burial in Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell, S.D.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

