CROFTON — Services for Rick J. Peitz, 61, Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Rick Peitz died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
WAYNE — Services for Jere Morris, 58, Omaha, formerly of Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
TILDEN — Services for Gerald McNally, 85, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with private burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of …
YANKTON — Services for Ronald Tappe, 82, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. The Rev. Thi Pham will officiate with burial at about 2 p.m. Tuesday in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
CLAY CENTER — Services for Mildred D. Kounovsky, 97, Plainview, formerly of Clay Center, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Clay Center Christian Church in Clay Center. The Rev. Arick Johanson will officiate with burial in the Clay Center Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Ron Hampton, 79, Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
ALBION — Services for Janet K. Lawson, 78, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. Vicar Adam Klinker will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Jerry Richling, 73, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Jerry Richling died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Tekamah.
WAYNE — Services for Kenneth M. Kardell, 94, Concord, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Kenneth Kardell died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
CROFTON — Services for Sherilyn S. Kimm, 69, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. The Revs. Terry Buol and David Liewer will officiate with burial in Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell, S.D.