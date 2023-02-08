OSMOND — Services for Rick Koehler, 63, of Osmond are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond.
Rick Koehler died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at his residence in Osmond.
On Feb. 5, 2023, God decided heaven needed more laughter, singing and dancing, so He said “Doris L.“Ole” Mueller, 91, come join us. We have been patiently waiting for you.” We are sure her response was, “Let’s get this party started!”
NORFOLK — Services for Fred Gray, 93, of Norfolk will be held at a later date with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
BLOOMFIELD — Richard Trenhaile, 89 Bloomfield, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services will be held at a later date.
HOWELLS — Services for Ann M. Steffensmeier, 92, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
SPENCER — Services for Robert Hansen Sr., 67, Bristow, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Robert Hansen Sr. died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
RANDOLPH — Services for Neil D. “Bushel” Bloomquist, 89, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Revs. David Korth and Kevin Vogel and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
WEBBER, Kan. — Services for Lagreta Jensby, 90, of Chambers, formerly of Ellenwood, Kan., will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the United Methodist Church in Webber, Kan., with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.
ALBION — Memorial services for William D. “Bill” Wondercheck Jr., 97, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 6, at Immanuel-Zion South Branch Church in rural Albion. The Rev. Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Inurnment will be in South Branch Cemetery with military rites by the America…
ATKINSON — Services for Genevieve M. Nachtman, 90, of Loveland, Colo., formerly of Atkinson, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.