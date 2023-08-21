Rick Klassen

NORFOLK — Services for Rick E. Klassen, 68, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be at noon on Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Memorials are suggested to the Liberty Centre in Norfolk.
1954-2023
Rick passed away with family by his side on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Rick was born on Sept. 16, 1954, on the Barksdale Airforce Base in Shreveport, La., to Raymond and Anna Marie “Amy” (Jacobson) Klassen. He attended country School District 47 in rural St. Edward, graduating from St. Edward High School in 1972.
Rick loved farming and nothing made him happier than being in the field on his IH 806 tractor. He had a passion for the land and enjoyed seeing a new crop emerge each year.
Rick loved football, especially watching the Cornhuskers. Everything came to a stop on game day so he could watch them play. Rick loved fishing with friends, watching western shows, listening to music and eating sweets that his sister would make him.
Rick moved to Norfolk in 1997 and worked at Prenger’s for 16 years. Rick married Elinor “Ellie” Tompkins on June 20, 2009. Rick had the personality and charisma to make friends no matter the situation. His laugh was infectious. Rick was a guy with simple tastes of jeans, Husker T-shirts and camo sweatshirts.
Rick was a great guy whose impact will be forever felt by his family that loves him dearly. His passing has left an unfillable gap in the hearts of his loved ones. His ability to support, forgive and love will be forever ingrained in all he knew. Rick had a strong faith in his Lord Jesus Christ and was a member of Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.
Rick, a loving and devoted spouse, father, grandfather and brother, is survived by his spouse, Ellie Tompkins-Klassen of Norfolk; children Heath Klassen of Lincoln, Scott Klassen of Lincoln and Brittany Klassen of Grand Island; three grandchildren, Lily, Kaiden and Jordan; sisters Annette Klassen (Doug Kunzman) of Lincoln, Mary Jo (Darin) Fay of Sioux City, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Anna Marie “Amy,” and brother Michael.
There will be a luncheon to follow burial at the St. Edward Christian Community Church Parish Hall. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.