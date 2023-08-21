 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around
110 to 115. Minimum overnight temperatures are forecast to
remain at or above 75 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Rick Klassen

Rick Klassen

NORFOLK — Services for Rick E. Klassen, 68, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be at noon on Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Memorials are suggested to the Liberty Centre in Norfolk.

1954-2023

Rick passed away with family by his side on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Rick was born on Sept. 16, 1954, on the Barksdale Airforce Base in Shreveport, La., to Raymond and Anna Marie “Amy” (Jacobson) Klassen. He attended country School District 47 in rural St. Edward, graduating from St. Edward High School in 1972.

Rick loved farming and nothing made him happier than being in the field on his IH 806 tractor. He had a passion for the land and enjoyed seeing a new crop emerge each year.

Rick loved football, especially watching the Cornhuskers. Everything came to a stop on game day so he could watch them play. Rick loved fishing with friends, watching western shows, listening to music and eating sweets that his sister would make him.

Rick moved to Norfolk in 1997 and worked at Prenger’s for 16 years. Rick married Elinor “Ellie” Tompkins on June 20, 2009. Rick had the personality and charisma to make friends no matter the situation. His laugh was infectious. Rick was a guy with simple tastes of jeans, Husker T-shirts and camo sweatshirts.

Rick was a great guy whose impact will be forever felt by his family that loves him dearly. His passing has left an unfillable gap in the hearts of his loved ones. His ability to support, forgive and love will be forever ingrained in all he knew. Rick had a strong faith in his Lord Jesus Christ and was a member of Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.

Rick, a loving and devoted spouse, father, grandfather and brother, is survived by his spouse, Ellie Tompkins-Klassen of Norfolk; children Heath Klassen of Lincoln, Scott Klassen of Lincoln and Brittany Klassen of Grand Island; three grandchildren, Lily, Kaiden and Jordan; sisters Annette Klassen (Doug Kunzman) of Lincoln, Mary Jo (Darin) Fay of Sioux City, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Anna Marie “Amy,” and brother Michael.

There will be a luncheon to follow burial at the St. Edward Christian Community Church Parish Hall. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Donna Mackel

Donna Mackel

ELGIN — Services for Donna M. Mackel, 85, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Ivan Beller

Ivan Beller

HUMPHREY — Ivan J. Beller, 87, Norfolk, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Norfolk Veterans Home.

Dewayne Voborny

Dewayne Voborny

NELIGH — Services for Dewayne R. Voborny, 85, of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh with the Rev. Pat Nields officiating. Burial will be at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh with military honors will provided by Veterans of Foreign…

Marjorie Miller

Marjorie Miller

HARTINGTON — Services for Marjorie R. “Marge” Miller, 94, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.

Patric Brechbill

Patric Brechbill

STANTON — Services for Patric D. Brechbill, 58, Stanton, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Stanton Community Building, located at the Stanton Fairgrounds. The Reverend Marshal Hardy will officiate.

Othian Blakley

Othian Blakley

OMAHA — Services for Othian Leon Blakley, who was born June 27, 1942, and died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, are under the direction of Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel in Omaha.

Judith Berteloth

Judith Berteloth

LAUREL — Judith A. Berteloth, 78, Laurel, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at her home in Laurel under hospice care. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Rick Klassen

Rick Klassen

NORFOLK — Services for Rick E. Klassen, 68, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be at noon on Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward.

Donna Mackel

Donna Mackel

ELGIN — Donna M. Mackel, 85, Elgin, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara