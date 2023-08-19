NORFOLK — Services for Rick E. Klassen, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Rick Klassen died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Gary R. Bruhn, 64, Norfolk, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk. No services are planned. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
ALBION — Milton “John” Smith, 91, Albion, died Wednesday Aug. 16, 2023, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.
EWING — Services for Dorothy Lambert, 94, rural Ewing, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Bethany Presbyterian Church in rural Ewing. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Gilbert Ainsworth, 87, Ferris, Texas, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Creston.
WAYNE — Services for Frederick A. “Fritz” Temme, 93, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Eldon G. Mundorf, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine.
NORFOLK — Services for Willard C. Kohlhof, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
STANTON — Services for Patric D. Brechbill, 58, Stanton, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Stanton Community Building, located at the Stanton Fairgrounds. The Rev. Marshal Hardy will officiate.