STANTON — Services for Rick G. Daniel, 62, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Cindi Stewart will officiate. Burial will be in the Bega Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church.
Rick Daniel died Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Stanton.
Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.
1961-2023
Rick was born Sunday, March 5, 1961, in Norfolk to LeRoy and Barbara (Ober) Daniel. Rick was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Stanton. He attended kindergarten at Wood Lake. His family later moved back to Norfolk, where he attended Norfolk Public Schools for two years.
The family made their home in Stanton. He attended the rest of his schooling at Stanton Public Schools. He was very involved in several activities during his high school years. He was a standout athlete on football and wrestling teams. He earned a third-place medal at the NSAA state wrestling championship at 138 pounds in 1980. He was very involved in FFA and 4-H, where he earned several awards. He graduated from Stanton High School in 1980.
Following graduation from Stanton High School, he lived and worked at Barr’s Feedlot.
In November 1979, Rick married Bonnie Boyd. Though the relationship was not permanent, they did have four children together in their 32 years of marriage. They, for a short stint of time, moved their small family to Central City, where Rick worked at Christensen Cattle Co. They later relocated back to Stanton to work for Barr Feedlot’s. He worked at Barr’s Feedlot until 1999. In 1999, he began a new career at Maas’s Feedlot, where he remained.
Throughout his adult life, Rick was very involved in the Stanton Community. He was a longtime volunteer for the Stanton Fire Department. He was a key component of the Bronco Wrestling Club and an active coach with high school and club wrestling.
Rick’s passions included caring for animals, team roping and team penning, deer and antelope hunting, and his children’s and grandchildren’s activities. He loved working on, building and racing cars. He never feared taking the hard road to get to his destination, even if it included bringing mules to a team penning show or using a minivan to get his racecar to Riviera.
His children and friends always knew they could find him at Wolf’s Den on Sunday morning. Rick instilled the meaning of hard work and good moral values to everyone he influenced throughout his life.
He is survived by his children and grandchildren: Tara (Nate) Behmer (grandchildren Brooklyn, Cooper and Raylyn of Hoskins), Curtis (Katie) Daniel (grandchildren Oliver, Maxwell and Stella of Meadow Grove), Wyatt Daniel of Norfolk and Nellie (Tyler) Prince (granddaughter Nova of Pierce); siblings Tim Daniel of David City, Kevin (Jacquee) Daniel of Norfolk, Davanna (Tony) Bernbeck of Stanton, Gene (Sarah) Daniel of Stanton and Raeann (Shane) Patterson of Stanton; mother-in-law Louise Boyd of Stanton; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins, along with his dear friend, April Reese.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Barbara Daniel; father-in-law Dwayne Boyd; and a nephew, Kipton Daniel.
A luncheon at the VFW in Stanton will be after the services.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.