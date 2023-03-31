 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

STANTON — Services for Rick G. Daniel, 62, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Rick Daniel died Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Stanton.

Darlene Mueri Zimmer

SEWARD — Services for Darlene M. Mueri Zimmer, 94, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. The Rev. Scott Bruick will officiate. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Todd Raasch

NORFOLK — Services for Todd A. Raasch, 62, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

N. Leon Wagner

NORFOLK — Services for N. Leon Wagner, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery with military honors conducted by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post…

Joanne Staub

ALBION — Joanne E. Staub, 92, Albion, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Colonial Manor in Randolph.

Jim Demerath

CREIGHTON — Services for Jim Demerath, 70, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Melvin Tomka

ALOYS — Services for Melvin J. Tomka, 85, West Point, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Aloys. The Rev. Matthew Niggemeyer will officiate. Military honors will follow the Mass at the church. Burial will be at a later date.

Connie Smith

ATKINSON — Memorial services for Connie Smith, 72, Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Faith Wesleyan Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson at a later date.

Kenneth Berg

Services for Kenneth Rodney “Rod” Berg, 82, Fair Grove, Mo., formerly of the Meadow Grove area, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Springfield, Mo. Rod passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at his home in Fair Grove. The service will be livestreamed on the…

Kathryn Uhing

BOW VALLEY — Kathryn S. (Mrs. Mike) Uhing, 66, Hartington, unexpectedly died from a sudden illness on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

