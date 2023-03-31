STANTON — Services for Rick G. Daniel, 62, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Rick Daniel died Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Stanton.
SEWARD — Services for Darlene M. Mueri Zimmer, 94, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. The Rev. Scott Bruick will officiate. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
NORFOLK — Services for Todd A. Raasch, 62, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for N. Leon Wagner, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery with military honors conducted by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post…
ALBION — Joanne E. Staub, 92, Albion, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Colonial Manor in Randolph.
CREIGHTON — Services for Jim Demerath, 70, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
ALOYS — Services for Melvin J. Tomka, 85, West Point, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Aloys. The Rev. Matthew Niggemeyer will officiate. Military honors will follow the Mass at the church. Burial will be at a later date.
ATKINSON — Memorial services for Connie Smith, 72, Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Faith Wesleyan Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson at a later date.
Services for Kenneth Rodney “Rod” Berg, 82, Fair Grove, Mo., formerly of the Meadow Grove area, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Springfield, Mo. Rod passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at his home in Fair Grove. The service will be livestreamed on the…
BOW VALLEY — Kathryn S. (Mrs. Mike) Uhing, 66, Hartington, unexpectedly died from a sudden illness on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.