NIOBRARA — Services for Richy Johnson, 49, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4834, American Legion Post 224, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
He died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at his home.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.