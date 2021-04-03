NAPER — Services for Richard Zeisler, 77, of Butte will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Naper. The Rev. Samuel Crass will officiate with burial in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Naper. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 51 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Masks are suggested.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
He died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his residence.