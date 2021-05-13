HUMPHREY — Services for Richard Wegener, 62, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Revs. Eric Olsen and James Novotny will officiate with burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery at Cornlea.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 4 p.m. rosary for the Catholic Order of Foresters and a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
He died Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
1959-2021
Richard was born Jan. 14, 1959, in Newman Grove, to Emmert and Rita (Wessel) Wegener. He graduated from Lindsay Holy Family Catholic High School in 1977.
Richard spent his entire life farming in the Lindsay area with his spouse. He was united in marriage to Robin Marry on Nov. 11, 2000, in Lindsay.
Richard was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church and enjoyed snowmobiling, bowling, golfing, was a respected farmer and a darn good dad.
Richard is survived by his spouse, Robin; daughter MarryRita of Lindsay; sons Chisum Volk of Pine Bluff, Wyo., and Wyatt Wegener of Richards, Mo.; five brothers, Gerald (Loretta) Wegener of Lindsay, Stephen Wegener of Columbus, Robert (Susan) Wegener of Lindsay, Randall (Sharon) Wegener of Humphrey and Mark (Sandy) Wegener of Humphrey; 17 nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Emmert and Rita Wegener.
Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.