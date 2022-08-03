 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard Walz

HARTINGTON — Services for Richard “Duke” Walz, 96, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington. Military rites will be conducted by Hartington Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5283.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday with a 5 p.m. vigil and will continue an hour prior to funeral on Monday, all at the church.

Richard Walz died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Memorials are suggested to the Hartington Veterans Memorial. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Yvonne Teets

Yvonne Teets

Yvonne Lee (Smith) Teets, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022, in Aurora, Colo. Born April 27, 1936, on the Smith family homestead in Inman, Yvonne attended Inman Public School for 12 years, graduating in 1954.

Amy Eisenmann

Amy Eisenmann

MADISON — Services for Amy L. Eisenmann, 63, Madison, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Amy Eisenmann died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Donna Ann Reeves

Donna Ann Reeves

Memorial services for Donna Ann Reeves, newborn daughter of Rhoda and Christopher Reeves, will be at 2 p.m. (EST) Saturday, Aug. 6, at Harvest Bible Chapel, 585 Old Oak Road, in Severn, Md.

Lillian Swoboda

Lillian Swoboda

VERDIGRE — Services for Lillian Swoboda, 98, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Lillian Swoboda died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

William Thenhaus

William Thenhaus

SPENCER — Visitation for William “Bill” Thenhaus, 79, Brooklyn Park, Minn., will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Amy Eisenmann

Amy Eisenmann

MADISON — Service for Amy L. Eisenmann, 63, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.

James Pelley

James Pelley

NELIGH — Services for James “Jim” Pelley, 77, Omaha, formerly of Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Kenneth Wilson

Kenneth Wilson

PLAINVIEW — Services for Kenneth Wilson, 79, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. Kenneth Wilson died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Plainview.

Emma Hartmann

Emma Hartmann

NORFOLK — Emma Hartmann, 91, Norfolk, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara