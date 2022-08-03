HARTINGTON — Services for Richard “Duke” Walz, 96, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington. Military rites will be conducted by Hartington Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5283.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday with a 5 p.m. vigil and will continue an hour prior to funeral on Monday, all at the church.
Richard Walz died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Memorials are suggested to the Hartington Veterans Memorial. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.