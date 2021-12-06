You have permission to edit this article.
Richard Uecker

NORFOLK — Services for Richard Uecker, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Richard Uecker died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Countryside Home in Madison.

In other news

Donald Bergman

HARTINGTON — Services for Donald A. Bergman, 93, of Hartington are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Gabriel Polt

PIERCE — Memorial services for Gabriel J. Polt, 38, Singapore, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Harvest Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Gardner will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Donald Meadows

NELIGH — Memorial visitation for Donald Meadows, 83, Niobrara, formerly of Neligh, will be 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Graveside services will follow at about 4:15 p.m. at the Tilden City Cemetery. John Petersen will officiate.

Vernon Seevers

NORFOLK — Services for Vernon C. Seevers, 91, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.

Marlin Winter

NORFOLK — Services for Marlin V. Winter, 83, Norfolk, will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Tom Larsen

NORFOLK — Services for Tom Larsen, 64, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Tom Larsen died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Madonna Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.

Gary Appel

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Gary A. Appel, 68, Hoskins, will be at a later date.

Marlin Winter

NORFOLK — Services for Marlin Winter, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Norfolk.

Maxine Fish

COLERIDGE — Services for Maxine A. Fish, 96, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Maxine Fish died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

