Richard Tegeler

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Richard F. “Dick” Tegeler, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Stephen Lund will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and V.F.W. Post 1644.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
He died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.