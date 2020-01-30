Richard Tegeler

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Richard F. “Dick” Tegeler, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Stephen Lund will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.
Mr. Tegeler passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk with family by his side.
Richard was born Oct. 28, 1933, in Battle Creek, to Edwin and Mary (Eyl) Tegeler. He attended Battle Creek High School. Dick served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 21, 1956, until Dec. 16, 1962.
On June 2, 1957, Richard married Carol Lee Ann Hamm at the Zion Lutheran Church in Hoskins. As a married couple, they returned to Dick’s station in Fairbanks, Alaska, where they purchased their first home and enjoyed the long, long days of summer.
Before it turned to long and cold nights, they were sent to Texas to finish out his service. They didn’t bother selling the home they had purchased, just left it and headed south for a long and interesting road trip. The couple was blessed with two amazing, although challenging at times, and loving children; Christi who lives in Loveland, Colo., and has worked for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for 20-plus years, and Tony, who is owner of The Granary restaurant in Norfolk.
Through the years, Dick was a Maytag Repair Man, Manager of CED (Consolidated Electrical Distributors) and maintenance supervisor at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. He was one-third of Tri Investments, and through them, he was co-owner of The Wash Tub Laundromat and owned many rental properties in the Norfolk area.
Dick was a lifetime member of the AMVETS of Norfolk 17, which he frequented every Friday for years until he was no longer able to drive. He was also an avid Nebraska Husker football fan and rarely missed a game. Even when he could no longer see the game on TV due to his vision, he would listen to it while enjoying a cold beer and sharing his opinion about the plays, coaching and/or bad calls to anyone that would listen. He was always quick to help everyone and could fix, or attempt to fix, anything that was presented to him.
He loved gardening, Nebraska football, spending time with his friends and family, shopping at Menards and tinkering in his shop. He was always quick with a joke and a laugh and never turned down a challenge or adventure, like going on a cattle drive, moving a crumbling building on a broken trailer down the highway (always with a permit, of course) or building an engine that ran on the fumes of heated gasoline hoping to get 80-plus miles per gallon. He installed a ‘one of a kind’ bathroom in his shop and life was never boring when he was around.
He was kind and generous to everyone and never had an unkind word to say about anyone, nor anyone about him. He was the best spouse, father, grandfather and great-grandfather anyone could ever hope for, and he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his spouse, Carol of Norfolk; a daughter, Christi Lee Rider of Loveland, Colo.; his son, Richard Anthony “Tony” Tegeler of Norfolk; two grandchildren, Jordan (Derrick) Boger of Norfolk and Sheridan Hamblin of Sterling, Colo., along with five great-grandchildren, Izac, Jenahcie, Riya and Klaine of Norfolk and Haven of Sterling, Colo.; his sisters, Alice (Lonn) Bottorff and JoAnn (Ken) Boyer, all of Norfolk; sisters-in-law, Ruth Bierman and Verona Tegeler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Marvin, Ruth Bierman, Kenneth, Ervin, Gene and Donald.
