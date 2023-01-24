Richard Sydow

NORFOLK — Richard “Dick” Sydow, 83, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at his home in Broomfield, Colo. A celebration of life for Richard and Carol Sydow will be at a later date in Norfolk.
1939-2023
Richard was born June 20, 1939, in Stanton, the son of Herbert “Buster” and Dora (Wagner) Miller Sydow. He graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1958 and attended Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa. He married his high school sweetheart, Carol Craig, on Sept. 28, 1958, at First Congregational Church of Christ in Norfolk.
Richard and his spouse, Carol, owned and operated Double “S” Consignment and Sydow Realty in Norfolk for several years. In 1990, he opened Elite Auto Glass in Denver, Colo., until he retired. Dick and Carol spent many winters in Phoenix, Ariz., where he loved to golf.
Richard is survived by his son, Douglas and Anita of Broomfield; four grandchildren, Sean (Kimmey) Sydow of Tampa, Fla., Shane (Amanda) Sydow of Daytona, Fla., Stephan Garwood of Colorado and Nikki Sydow and fiance Eric Preisser of Broomfield; a sister, Barbara (Ron) Forslund of Norfolk; and a sister-in-law, Sara Ahlmann of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his spouse of 64 years; son Dean; parents Herbert and Dora Sydow Ahlmann and Harold Ahlmann; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Jess Thompson; and brother Harold “Harry” Ahlmann Jr.