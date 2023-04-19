NIOBRARA — Services for Richard Slechta, 75, Verdel, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Richard Slechta died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn M. Bohlken-Nickols, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cindy Cone will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Cemetery.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Jack Kingston, 85, Grayling, Mich., formerly of Wayne, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael J. “Mike” Uttecht, 58, Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Michael Uttecht died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Care and Rehabilitation Center in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Lily M. Ellyson, 83, Laurel, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
GRAND ISLAND — Services for Charles “Chuck” Pfaff, 79, Omaha, formerly of Grand Island, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Don Buhrman will officiate.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ida “Edie” Weich, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Inurnment will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Rita A. Raile, 66, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. There will be no burial at this time.