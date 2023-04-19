 Skip to main content
Richard Slechta

NIOBRARA — Services for Richard Slechta, 75, Verdel, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Richard Slechta died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Marilyn Bohlken-Nickols

NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn M. Bohlken-Nickols, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cindy Cone will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Cemetery.

Michael Uttecht

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael J. “Mike” Uttecht, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Norfolk Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohman will officiate.

Jack Kingston

WAYNE — Graveside services for Jack Kingston, 85, Grayling, Mich., formerly of Wayne, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Rita Raile

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Rita A. Raile, 66, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate.

Michael Uttecht

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael J. “Mike” Uttecht, 58, Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Michael Uttecht died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Care and Rehabilitation Center in Norfolk.

Lily Ellyson

WAYNE — Lily M. Ellyson, 83, Laurel, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Charles Pfaff

GRAND ISLAND — Services for Charles “Chuck” Pfaff, 79, Omaha, formerly of Grand Island, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Don Buhrman will officiate.

Ida Weich

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ida “Edie” Weich, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Inurnment will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Rita Raile

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Rita A. Raile, 66, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. There will be no burial at this time.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

