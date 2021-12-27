You have permission to edit this article.
Richard Sisson

AINSWORTH — Services for Richard E. Sisson, 79, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday Dec. 31, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and will continue on Friday an hour prior to services.

Richard Sisson died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.

In other news

Barvetta McLain

WAYNE — Services for Barvetta L. McLain, 87, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Barvetta McLain died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Irene McCoy

NORFOLK — Services for Irene McCoy, 81, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Cheri Coleman

BASSETT — Graveside services for Cheri A. Coleman, 67, of Woodland Park, Colo., formerly of Bassett, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

Vlasta Henery

CREIGHTON — Services for Vlasta “Valli” Henery, 91, of Brunswick will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick.

Ruth Miner

WAYNE — Services for Ruth Nelson Miner, 91, of Hooper, Utah, formerly of Wakefield, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Lois Coughtry

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lois I. Coughtry, 71, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Sandra Hitz

PLAINVIEW — Services for Sandra L. Hitz, 77, Plianview, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. Private inurnment will be at a later date in Eden Valley Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

