Richard Sirois

NORFOLK — Richard D. Sirois, 73, Norfolk, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at his home in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Janette K. “Jan” Merrill, 66, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, 1201 N. Victory Road in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at St. John the Ba…
WAYNE — Services for Marlin A.H. Westerhaus, 92, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Marlin Westerhaus died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Wisner Care Center.
PIERCE — Services for Barry H. Tietgen, P.A.-C, 77, of Pierce will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce, United States Navy Honors Guard, Sons of the American Legion Post 326 of Osm…
WAUSA — Services for Connie Vanness, 72, Wausa, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Golgotha Lutheran Cemetery.
STANTON — Memorial services for Scott Davidson, 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Helen Bohn, 84, of O’Neill will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. A private burial will be at a later time in the O’Neill Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Berniece E. Fiala, 95, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Berniece Fiala died Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the Cottonwood Villa in Ainsworth.
Stephen “Keith” Minerich, 84, Norfolk, passed away Sept. 15, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Arrangements were made with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.