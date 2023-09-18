 Skip to main content
Richard Sirois

NORFOLK — Richard D. Sirois, 73, Norfolk, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at his home in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Janette Merrill

NORFOLK — Services for Janette K. “Jan” Merrill, 66, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, 1201 N. Victory Road in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at St. John the Ba…

Marlin Westerhaus

WAYNE — Services for Marlin A.H. Westerhaus, 92, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Marlin Westerhaus died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Wisner Care Center.

Scott Davidson

STANTON — Memorial services for Scott Davidson, 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Barry Tietgen

PIERCE — Services for Barry H. Tietgen, P.A.-C, 77, of Pierce will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce, United States Navy Honors Guard, Sons of the American Legion Post 326 of Osm…

Connie Vanness

WAUSA — Services for Connie Vanness, 72, Wausa, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Golgotha Lutheran Cemetery.

Helen Bohn

O’NEILL — Services for Helen Bohn, 84, of O’Neill will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. A private burial will be at a later time in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Berniece Fiala

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Berniece E. Fiala, 95, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Berniece Fiala died Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the Cottonwood Villa in Ainsworth.

Stephen Minerich

Stephen “Keith” Minerich, 84, Norfolk, passed away Sept. 15, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Arrangements were made with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

