ORCHARD — A celebration of life and visitation for Richard E. Schwager, 74, Orchard, will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Orchard Community Center in Orchard. Burial will be at a later date.
Richard Schwager died at his home on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
1948-2023
Richard Edwin Schwager was born on Oct. 1, 1948, to Carl and Uralee (Rader) Schwager in Norfolk. He grew up south of Royal and attended country school, Neligh-Oakdale High and graduated from Orchard High School 1966 and attended Omaha School of Business.
On May 4, 1968, he was united in marriage to Cherlyn Bohnenkamp. Richard worked at the Cheese Factory, farmed, Country Gas and Goods and R’s Carry Out. His last employment was at Bomgaar’s in O’Neill, which he truly enjoyed. He liked to go fishing, going on road trips and going to the casino, attending his grandchildren sporting events and playing cards.
Survivors include his spouse, Cheri Schwager of Orchard; children Chris and spouse Patty Schwager of Bella Vista, Ark., Terra and spouse Aaron Kimes of Neligh and Michael and spouse Carrie Bohnenkamp; grandchildren Caleb Schwager, Connor (Whitney) Bentley, Chris (Lexi) Bentley, Cambree Kimes, Allison (Bret) Alber, Caylum and Lilly Bohnenkamp; great-grandchildren Wrenlee and Aiden Bentley; mother Uralee Schwager of Neligh; brothers Dennis (Mary) Schwager of Neligh and Jerry (Donna) Schwager of Stanton; sister Brenda Schwager of LaVista; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl; and father- and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Sally Bohnenkamp.
The family has requested casual attire to be worn.