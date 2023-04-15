 Skip to main content
PIERCE — Services for Richard H. L. “Dick” Schulz, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Richard Schulz died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Premier Estates in Pierce.

The service will be livestreamed on the Christ Lutheran Church Facebook page.

Richard was born on June 23, 1932, in Meadow Grove to Carl and Laurene (Eggers) Schulz. He attended country school in rural Meadow Grove and graduated from Tilden High School in 1950.

Richard served his country in the U.S. Army from 1952 until being honorably discharged in 1955, serving in Korea during the Korean War. After his military service, Richard worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads as a civil engineer for 38 years. He retired in 1994.

Richard married Carol Griessel in 1954. To this union, four children were born: Timothy, Tammy, David and Douglas. The couple later divorced.

Richard married Joan Nierman on July 24, 1971, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. They have two children, Brian and Brenda.

Richard was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, the Norfolk Antique Auto Club and numerous other car clubs, as well as the local VFW and American Legion clubs.

Richard found value in items many people considered junk — especially old cars. At one time, he had hundreds of antique vehicles as well as a plethora of other items. He loved to tinker with his collection and often created something new out of something old. He enjoyed talking about cars and telling stories about finding cars in a ditch or grove of trees. He also loved spending time with his family, watching his grandchildren’s activities, watching sports and making plans to restore just one more car.

Survivors include his spouse, Joan Schulz of Pierce; children Tim (Suzanne) Schulz of Willis, Texas, Tammy Boutte of New Iberia, La., David (Dawn) Schulz of Columbus, Brian (LaDonna) Schulz of Pierce, Brenda Schulz of Charlotte, N.C., and a dear family friend and honorary son Kevin Koenig; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sisters Carlene (Ron) Mindrup of Columbus and Jacquie Havel of Oklahoma.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Laurene; sister Geraldine Mozer; son Douglas Schulz; grandson Shannon Weldon; and son-in-law Bert Boutte.

Casketbearers will be Gary Schuett, Kevin Koenig, Scott Nierman, Todd Nierman, Todd Ewald and Joe Aschoff. Honorary casketbearers will be Richard’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to either S.M.I.L.E. Horse Therapy 54646 832nd Road Madison, NE 68748 or Christ Lutheran Church 605 S. Fifth St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

