PIERCE — Services for Richard H. L. Schulz, 90, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, American Legion Riders and the United States Army Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Richard Schulz died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Premier Estates in Pierce.