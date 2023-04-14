 Skip to main content
Richard Schulz

PIERCE — Services for Richard H. L. Schulz, 90, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, American Legion Riders and the United States Army Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Richard Schulz died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Premier Estates in Pierce.

CREIGHTON — Services for James “Jim” Abbenhaus, 75, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at the Creighton Community Center, 408 Rice St., in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in St. Ludger Cemetery in Creighton.

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas A. “Tom” Hagstrom, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Thomas Hagstrom died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.

BASSETT — Memorial Services for Beverly J. Dilsaver, 81, of Cape Coral, Fla., formerly of Bassett, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Bassett United Methodist Church with inurnment to follow in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

VERDIGRE — Graveside services for William “Bill” Cedar, 85, of Creighton will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Verdigre. John Petersen will officiate.

NORFOLK — Services for Allan F. Petricek, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

ELGIN — Darrell L. Getzfred, 62, Lincoln, formerly of Elgin, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bryan West in Lincoln.

BRUNSWICK — Services for Jack Johnson, 76, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Brunswick Community Center. Military honors will be provided by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Patricia A. “Pat” Adelman, 92, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.

NORFOLK — Services for Rita A. Raile, 66, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Rita Raile died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at her residence in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

