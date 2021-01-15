Richard Schroder

You have permission to edit this article.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST...

* WHAT...Blizzard. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Difficult to impossible travel due to near zero
visibility and snow covered roads. Power outages are also
possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

NORFOLK — Service for Dr. Richard D. “Rich” Schroder, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Randall Coffin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral.

———

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Dr. Richard Dee “Rich” Schroder passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the family farm near Alma, the same family farm upon which he was born to Eldon and Phyllis (Peterson) Schroder on Dec. 7, 1953.

Throughout his childhood, he attended Huntley Public School into the eighth grade, at which time he transitioned to and spent his high school years at Alma Public Schools. It was during these years at Alma the younger, shy guy with a propensity for math, met and started to study with and date his future spouse, Nancy.

After high school, Richard went to Kearney State College, where he developed a passion for engineering that would ultimately transition into the study of medicine. Although his shyness never quite dissipated, with lack of a speech class leaving him a few credits shy of graduating, he went on to attend the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Late into his medical studies in 1978, Richard’s father passed suddenly, leaving behind a spouse and two young children. Feeling a deep sense of responsibility toward caring for his mother and siblings, as well as the land his father had dedicated his own life toward, he withdrew from medical school to take over operation of the family farm.

Throughout these transitional years, Richard and Nancy continued to grow their relationship and love for one another. After nearly 10 years of dating, Rich and Nancy were united in marriage on Feb. 9, 1980. To this union, three children were born: twins, Cristina and Bryce, followed by younger sibling Brock.

Richard continued to farm for three years following the birth of the twins before the farm crisis of the 1980s coerced him into returning to medicine as a career.

Starting over from ground zero, he completed medical school in 1991 and started practicing in Kimball. Although he enjoyed family practice, the need to pursue another area of medicine beckoned and he returned to the University of Nebraska Medical Center to complete a residency in anesthesia in 1996.

Initially, Dr. Schroder’s passion were the “tough cases,” where he honed a skillset that served him well throughout his professional life at the Fremont Area Hospital, on staff at U.N.M.C., at Bryan Lincoln General Hospital and at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Although he got a tremendous fulfillment from practicing medicine, his true love was farming. In 2016, Rich followed his passion and retired from medicine to become a full-time farmer.

Although always tethered to farming, Rich was a man of many interests and talents and touched the lives of many through his work, his hobbies and his day-to-day errands he frequently ran. He handled the building and remodeling of nearly every home in which the family lived. Having never quite rid himself of the engineering bug, he was a capable carpenter, electrician and plumber.

Furthermore, he loved his classic cars, and was a dedicated purist doing much of the mechanical work himself to maintain the history and identity of the cars. He also tinkered on his farm equipment, enjoying the engineering and production of unique parts he designed himself. He was a walking encyclopedia of how to do nearly any fix-it job, a trait he attributed to his own father.

When he had any leisure time, he enjoyed sports — watching the Huskers and attending his kids’ and grandkids’ activities.

Though a man of many talents, Rich’s most important and memorable role was as a spouse, father, grandfather and friend to many. He will be deeply missed and leaves behind a legacy of hard work focused on excellence in everything he did with a specific dedication to the land and the science of agronomy, which became his focus after a life of service in medicine. These traits will live on in those whom he leaves behind.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Eldon Schroder; a sister, Sharon Schroder; and granddaughter Ava Schroder (daughter of Bryce Schroder).

Richard is survived by his spouse of just over 40 years of marriage, Nancy (Walker) of Pierce; his mother, Phyllis (Pederson) Schroder of Holdrege; his daughter, Cristina (Schroder) Brovont, D.D.S., married to Tim Brovont, D.D.S., of Pierce; and their four children, Wesley, Gage, Hudson and Ryker; a son, Bryce Schroder, Ph.D., married to Valerie (Cobb) Schroder of Fort Collins, Colo., and their three children, Kayla, Anthony and Cora; a son, Brock Schroder, M.S.M.E., married to Kelsey (Knobbe) Schroder, doctor of pharmacy of West Point, and their son, Dax; a sister, Susan Schroder of Overland Park, Kan.; and a brother, Loren Schroder, married to Shelly (Haussermann) Schroder, and their four children, Katherine, Eric, Ally and Eden.

Pallbearers are Brody Molzahn, Michael Lowe, Joe Schnuerle, Troy Kimball, Eric Schroder and Andrew Wolff.

Memorials received by the family will be designated at a later date. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

