Richard Schroder

NORFOLK — Services for Dr. Richard “Rich” Schroder, 67, Pierce, are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the family farm in rural Alma.
In other news
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary “Spike” Vogt, 83, Randolph, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Bruce Paul, 65, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at an Omaha hospital.
Private services for Gerald A. “Jerry” Maas, 75, formerly of Norfolk, will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wenatchee, Wash. Private military burial will be in Leavenworth Cemetery.
COLERIDGE — Services for Norma J. Janssen, 85, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate. Burial will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.
CREIGHTON — A celebration of life open house for David Vogt, 60, Creighton, will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Creighton Golf Course.
CROFTON — Services for Bill Sage, 59, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Arbor Care Centers in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Helen M. Armstrong, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Burial will be in the Best Cemetery in rural Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Al Maxey, 62, Omaha, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Osmond.