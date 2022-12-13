NORFOLK — Services for Richard E. Richter, 94, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk, also at a later date.
Richard Richter died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1928-2022
Richard was born on Oct. 8, 1928, in Sioux City to Herman and Mae (Colander) Richter. He grew up in Stanton County and then his family moved to Madison County when he was 5 years old.
He attended School District 87 in rural Norfolk. After his education, Richard served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 27, 1951, to Feb. 14, 1953, and was stationed in Germany.
He married Wilma Frank on May 8, 1951, in Norfolk. She passed away in 1996. After his discharge, Richard and Wilma lived in Norfolk. To this union four children were born: Gene, Karen, Judy and Jane.
Richard drove truck for Dowd Stoltz Trucking and Jim Hupp for over 40 years, and he also owned and operated R&M Repair in Norfolk. He enjoyed reading suspense and western novels, watching western movies, camping and traveling, and he was a member of the Norfolk VFW.
Survivors include children Gene (Roberta) Richter of Aubrey, Texas, Karen (Bruce) Haase of Norfolk, Judy (Kevin) Lively of Colorado Springs, Colo., Jane (Peter) Amundson of Montrose, Colo.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Wilma in 1996; parents Herman and Mae; three brothers, Paul, Alan and Andy; and three sisters, Gloria Kronberg, Ruth Sullenger and Alma Kreps.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.