Richard Richter

NORFOLK — Services for Richard E. Richter, 94, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk, also at a later date.

Richard Richter died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1928-2022

Richard was born on Oct. 8, 1928, in Sioux City to Herman and Mae (Colander) Richter. He grew up in Stanton County and then his family moved to Madison County when he was 5 years old.

He attended School District 87 in rural Norfolk. After his education, Richard served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 27, 1951, to Feb. 14, 1953, and was stationed in Germany.

He married Wilma Frank on May 8, 1951, in Norfolk. She passed away in 1996. After his discharge, Richard and Wilma lived in Norfolk. To this union four children were born: Gene, Karen, Judy and Jane.

Richard drove truck for Dowd Stoltz Trucking and Jim Hupp for over 40 years, and he also owned and operated R&M Repair in Norfolk. He enjoyed reading suspense and western novels, watching western movies, camping and traveling, and he was a member of the Norfolk VFW.

Survivors include children Gene (Roberta) Richter of Aubrey, Texas, Karen (Bruce) Haase of Norfolk, Judy (Kevin) Lively of Colorado Springs, Colo., Jane (Peter) Amundson of Montrose, Colo.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Wilma in 1996; parents Herman and Mae; three brothers, Paul, Alan and Andy; and three sisters, Gloria Kronberg, Ruth Sullenger and Alma Kreps.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

