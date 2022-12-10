 Skip to main content
Richard Richter

NORFOLK — Services for Richard E. Richter, 94, Norfolk, are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Richard Ricther died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

PIERCE — Services for Mary L. Fuerhoff, 72, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Mary Fuerhoff died at her residence in Pierce on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

OSMOND — Services for Carolyn Schmit, 80, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The Rev. Stanley Schmit and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be held at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Osmond.

LINDY — Services for Alice Carlow, 92, of Bloomfield will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

HADAR — Services for Sandra A. “Sandy” Schumacher, 75, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in the Osmond City Cemetery.

LINCOLN — Services for Marlene A. (Schutte) Koopmann, 88, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Mount Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7979 Holdrege St., in Lincoln. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Friday in Calvary Cemetery-Shell Creek in Columbus.

STANTON — Services for Tyler B. Hasebroock, 18, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Tim DeFor and Marshal Hardy will officiate. Burial will be at the Stanton City Cemetery in Stanton.

WAYNE — A visitation and celebration of life for Caleb J. Jeppesen, 38, Wayne, will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne.

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Craig W. Lambley, 63 of Akron, Colo., will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will follow in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

