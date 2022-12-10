Richard Richter

NORFOLK — Services for Richard E. Richter, 94, Norfolk, are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Richard Ricther died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Mary L. Fuerhoff, 72, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Mary Fuerhoff died at her residence in Pierce on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
OSMOND — Services for Carolyn Schmit, 80, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The Rev. Stanley Schmit and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be held at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Osmond.
LINDY — Services for Alice Carlow, 92, of Bloomfield will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
HADAR — Services for Sandra A. “Sandy” Schumacher, 75, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in the Osmond City Cemetery.
LINCOLN — Services for Marlene A. (Schutte) Koopmann, 88, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Mount Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7979 Holdrege St., in Lincoln. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Friday in Calvary Cemetery-Shell Creek in Columbus.
STANTON — Services for Tyler B. Hasebroock, 18, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Tim DeFor and Marshal Hardy will officiate. Burial will be at the Stanton City Cemetery in Stanton.
WAYNE — A visitation and celebration of life for Caleb J. Jeppesen, 38, Wayne, will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Craig W. Lambley, 63 of Akron, Colo., will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will follow in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.