Richard Promes

HARTINGTON — Services for Richard J. Promes, 94, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 5283 and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 6 p.m. vigil at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral
He died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.