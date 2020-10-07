CREIGHTON — Private services for Richard Prochaska, 64, Creighton, will be at a later date.
Public visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
He died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1956-2020
Richard G. Prochaska was born in St. Paul to Joe and Lois Prochaska. Richard lived there until his parents moved to Creighton in 1963.
During his teenage years, he worked for A.J. Boone Tire Service. Richard graduated from Creighton High School in 1975.
After his graduation, Richard continued to work for the tire service until A.J. passed away. He then worked for the railroad for a year and a half.
Richard met his lifelong partner, Karen, and they lived in Creighton. He started his own tire service shop.
Richard enjoyed fishing and watching Westerns. Karen passed away in 2006.
Richard is survived by his sister, Rhonda (Jason) Gallup of Wausa; and brothers Dennis Prochaska of Bloomfield, Dale (Judy) Prochaska of Plainview and Randy (Sharon) Prochaska of Waterbury.
He was preceded in death by his partner, Karen; his parents, Joe and Lois Prochaska; and two sisters, Ardith in infancy and Audrey (Richard “Doc”) Southwick.