CREIGHTON — Services for Richard Prochaska, 64, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Private services for Donald Gokie, 85, Atkinson, will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Robert “Bob” Vogt, 84, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, America…
CREIGHTON — Private services for Marjorie Rice, 86, Creighton, will be Friday, Oct. 9, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Alberta Robertson, 66, Center, will be held at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Services for Barbara M. Daniel, 78, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ronnie Beckmann, 75, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
PLAINVIEW — Graveside services for Donald E. Hall, 76, Osmond, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview. Military honors will be conducted by the Osmond American Legion and VFW.
NORFOLK — Services for William F. J. Reikofski, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in