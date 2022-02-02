 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
11 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
20 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Richard Potts

Services for Richard J. Potts, 79, Monroe, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor, S.D. The Rev. Mark Lichter will officiate with burial in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Tabor. Military honors will be provided by the Kortan-Hatwan American Legion Post 183.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Genoa with a 7 p.m. vigil officiated by the Rev. Bill L’Heureux. Visitation will continue an hour prior the funeral at the church in Tabor.

Richard Potts died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Bryan LGH West Medical Center in Lincoln.

Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton is in charge of the arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

