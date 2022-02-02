Services for Richard J. Potts, 79, Monroe, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor, S.D. The Rev. Mark Lichter will officiate with burial in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Tabor. Military honors will be provided by the Kortan-Hatwan American Legion Post 183.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Genoa with a 7 p.m. vigil officiated by the Rev. Bill L’Heureux. Visitation will continue an hour prior the funeral at the church in Tabor.
Richard Potts died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Bryan LGH West Medical Center in Lincoln.
Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton is in charge of the arrangements.