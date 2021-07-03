Richard Pospisil

WAKEFIELD — Services for Richard J. “Dick” Pospisil, 90, of Wakefield will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the Wakefield Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 5, at the Bressler–Munderloh–Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield, with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
Burial with military honors will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.
He died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.
1931-2021
Dick was born on March 15, 1931, in Crete, the son of August and Eugenia (Stoll) Pospisil. At an early age, the family moved to Wakefield. Following graduation from Wakefield High School, Dick attended and graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder while serving in the ROTC. In 1953, he joined the United States Air Force where he trained pilots on jets. On July 4, 1954, he was united in marriage to Joan Blatchford at the Wakefield Presbyterian Church.
Following his discharge from the Air Force as a First Lieutenant, Dick and Joan moved to Omaha where he worked at a bank. He returned to Wakefield and served as the bank manager for several years before his retirement. Dick and Joan moved to Rogers, Ariz., where they purchased and operated the Rocky Branch Marina. They later moved to Bella Vista, Ariz. In 2007, they moved to Norfolk and in 2017 to Wakefield.
Dick had a love of reading, enjoyed fishing and boating, camping, golfing and playing poker with his friends. Most of all, he enjoyed the time spent with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joan Pospisil of Wakefield; son Stephen (Marilyn) Pospisil of Sadler, Texas; daughter Kathy Fernau of Wakefield; granddaughters Lisa (Steve) Seivers of Wakefield, Traci (Eric) Riewer of Wakefield, Diana (Derek) Tomes of Utica and Paige Pospisil (fiancé Carlton Legereit) of Round Rock, Texas; and great-grandchildren Ashlyn, Jaden, Oliver, Quinn, Kristalyn, Maggie, Knox, Cora and Kinzie.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Diane.