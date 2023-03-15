 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and
northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From late tonight through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause
extensive damage to trees and power lines, especially if there
is a glaze of ice.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Richard Polt

Richard Polt

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Richard C. Polt, 66, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Richard Polt died Monday, March 13, 2023, at his home in rural Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

1957-2023

Richard was born on Jan. 27, 1957, in Norfolk to Arthur and Rose Ann (Hoffmann) Polt. He attended Pierce Public Schools and graduated from Pierce High School in 1975.

On May 21, 1982, he married Kelly O’Connell at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce.

They lived on an acreage north of Norfolk. The couple later divorced.

Richard worked at Vulcraft and Nucor Cold Finish for 38 years, retiring in 2010. He loved being with his family and grandsons, being in the outdoors and tinkering with his toys.

Survivors include his daughters, Jamie (Cody) Meyer of Omaha and Kylie (Ryan) Hoff of Norfolk; three grandsons, Bentley Meyer, Gavin and Braxton Hoff; siblings Steve (Carm) Polt of Pierce, Craig (Betty) Polt of Lincoln, Beth Ann (Dave) Lienemann of Pierce, Brenda (Russell) Retzlaff of Pierce, Gerard (Terri) Polt of Pierce, Joe (Cee Cee) Polt of Brady and David (Lisa) Polt of Pierce; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Rose Ann; sister-in-law Lori Polt; and nephew Gabriel Polt.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

