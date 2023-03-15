NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Richard C. Polt, 66, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Richard Polt died Monday, March 13, 2023, at his home in rural Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1957-2023
Richard was born on Jan. 27, 1957, in Norfolk to Arthur and Rose Ann (Hoffmann) Polt. He attended Pierce Public Schools and graduated from Pierce High School in 1975.
On May 21, 1982, he married Kelly O’Connell at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce.
They lived on an acreage north of Norfolk. The couple later divorced.
Richard worked at Vulcraft and Nucor Cold Finish for 38 years, retiring in 2010. He loved being with his family and grandsons, being in the outdoors and tinkering with his toys.
Survivors include his daughters, Jamie (Cody) Meyer of Omaha and Kylie (Ryan) Hoff of Norfolk; three grandsons, Bentley Meyer, Gavin and Braxton Hoff; siblings Steve (Carm) Polt of Pierce, Craig (Betty) Polt of Lincoln, Beth Ann (Dave) Lienemann of Pierce, Brenda (Russell) Retzlaff of Pierce, Gerard (Terri) Polt of Pierce, Joe (Cee Cee) Polt of Brady and David (Lisa) Polt of Pierce; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Rose Ann; sister-in-law Lori Polt; and nephew Gabriel Polt.
