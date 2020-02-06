Richard Pflanz

WAYNE — Memorial services for Richard “Dick” Pflanz, 87, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be at a later date at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.
He died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
1932-2020
Richard Otto “Dick” Pflanz was born Feb. 23,1932, on the family farm south of Belden to Otto and Mary (Weis) Pflanz. He attended high school in Belden.
Dick served in the U.S. Navy from May 7, 1952, until his honorable discharge on Jan. 30, 1955.
Dick had six children during his marriage to Dorothy “Mickie” Finn: Robert, Cary, Kelly, Pam, Todd and Richard.
On March 13, 1969, Dick was married to Deanna Werk and added a stepdaughter, Tammy, to his family.
Dick and Dee had one daughter together, Trudy. During his lifetime, Dick lived in various places, Belden, Illinois, California, Emerson, Wayne, Hot Springs Village, Ark., and later Norfolk. Following Dee’s death, he decided to return to Wayne.
Dick lived life to the fullest. He was a very successful business man and enjoyed playing golf, bowling and boating.
Dick is survived by his children, Kelly (Lisa) Pflanz of Plymouth, Pamela (Nathan) Shelbourn of Lincoln, Todd (Jane) Pflanz of Lincoln, Rich (Stacy) Pflanz of West Port, Okla., Trudy (Dwight) Schultz of Wayne and Tammy (Don) Straight of Lincoln; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Gaylord Pflanz of Wayne; nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Mary Pflanz; his spouse, Deanna; his sons, Robert Pflanz and Cary Pflanz; a grandson, Kaden Schultz; a brother, Roman Pflanz; and his sisters, Violet and Delores.
Memorials may be directed to the Pflanz family for later designation.