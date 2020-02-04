Richard Pflanz

WAYNE — Services for Richard “Dick” Pflanz, 87, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Robert L. “Bob” Nelson, 64, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley A. Pospisil, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in the Stanton City Cemetery.
SPENCER — Services for Bernard “Bernie” Holmberg, 83, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Fillmore County Hospital in Geneva.
LAUREL — Services for Erwin W. Rastede, 100, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
CROFTON — Services for Donald F. Reifenrath, 92, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Donald Gilsdorf, 88, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996 and American Legion Post 249.
PETERSBURG — Services for Shannon L. Temme, 33, Kearney, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Revs. Robert Barnhill and Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
SCRIBNER — Services for Wallace C. “Wally” Kelberlau, 91, Scribner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. John Ridgeley Lutheran Church in Scribner.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.