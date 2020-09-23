You have permission to edit this article.
Richard Peterson

NORFOLK — Services for Richard P. Peterson, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. A celebration of life will follow the service at the church.

He died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the service.

———

Richard is survived by his five children: sons Mike (Donna) Peterson of Volga, S.D., Richard (Constance) Peterson of Nashville, Tenn., and daughters Sandy (Larry) Harvey of Lincoln, Karen (Robert) Kahler of Aurora, Colo., and Julie (Scott) Fisher of Grand Island; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

