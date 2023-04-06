 Skip to main content
Richard Perrigan

Richard Perrigan

NORFOLK — Services for Richard D. Perrigan, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Peace Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Clark Jenkinson will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday.

Richard Perrigan died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

1943-2023

Richard was born on Feb. 20, 1943, in Santa Monica, Calif., to Dan and Mabel (Morris) Perrigan. He graduated from Downey High School in California on June 17, 1960. Richard served his country in the U.S. Navy from July 18, 1961, to July 16, 1965.

Richard married Katherine Shepherd on Oct. 21, 1965, in Las Vegas, Nev. After marriage, the couple lived in Lynwood and then Norwalk, Calif.

Richard enjoyed stone sculpturing, wood carving, painting, making homemade jewelry, making Bluetooth speakers for the grandchildren, watching NASCAR, Jeopardy, Gunsmoke, British TV shows and playing games on the computer.

Richard was a member of Peace Church in rural Norfolk.

Survivors include three sons: Daniel (Laura) Perrigan of Madison, N.J., and granddaughter Anne Perrigan; David (Vicky) Perrigan of Norwalk, Calif., and grandchildren Rachel (Tyler) Sullivan (and child Fynn) Sam Perrigan, Daisy Perrigan; Will (Mariah) Perrigan of Norfolk and grandchildren Elizabeth (Arick) Aubushon and children Gabe, Asher, Emma, Katherine (Adam) Rempfer, Laura (Nathanael) Kinyon, Sarah Perrigan, Allison Perrigan, Gregory Perrigan and Ingrid Edwards of Austin, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Katherine Perrigan; parents Dan and Mabel; brothers Howard and Steven; sister Mary; and sister-in-law Carol Reid.

Casketbearers will be Dan Perrigan, Dave Perrigan, Will Perrigan, Sam Perrigan, Greg Perrigan, Tyler Sullivan, Arick Aubushon, Adam Rempfer, Nathanael Kinyon and James Overkamp.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

