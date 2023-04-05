NORFOLK — Services for Richard D. Perrigan, 80, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Peace Church, rural Norfolk, with the Rev. Clark Jenkinson officiating. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the United States Navy Honor Guard. Burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Richard Perrigan died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.