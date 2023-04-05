 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard Perrigan

NORFOLK — Services for Richard D. Perrigan, 80, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Peace Church, rural Norfolk, with the Rev. Clark Jenkinson officiating. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the United States Navy Honor Guard. Burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Richard Perrigan died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Randall Wilken

Randall Wilken

NORFOLK — Services for Randall R. “Randy” Wilken, 59, Battle Creek, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Thomas McCarthy

Thomas McCarthy

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas P. McCarthy, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Thomas McCarthy died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at The Homestead in Norfolk.

Rick Daniel

Rick Daniel

STANTON — Services for Rick G. Daniel, 62, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Cindi Stewart will officiate. Burial will be in the Bega Cemetery.

Samantha Krier

Samantha Krier

NORFOLK — Services for Samantha M. “Sam” Krier, 34, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.

Timothy Finkral

Timothy Finkral

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Timothy G. “Tim” Finkral, 71, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Timothy Finkral died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Robert Woeppel

Robert Woeppel

LINCOLN — Services for Robert N. “Bob” Woeppel, 78, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 500 N. 31st St., Lincoln. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pierce.

Darlene Tharnish

Darlene Tharnish

LINCOLN — Memorial services for Darlene K. (Cooper) Tharnish, formerly of the Elgin and Randolph areas, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Airpark Congregation Kingdom Hall, 3601 N. First St., Lincoln. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Merle Loecker

Merle Loecker

HARTINGTON — Merle H. Loecker, 81, Hartington, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Darrell Dawson

Darrell Dawson

MADISON — Memorial services for Darrell N. Dawson, 77, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara