NORFOLK — Services for Richard D. Perrigan, 80, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Richard Perrigan died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Merle H. Loecker, 81, Hartington, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna J. Jochum, 85, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Donna Jochum died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
SPRINGVIEW — Services for Stanley L. Libolt, 88, Burton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday April 7, at the Keya Paha High School gymnasium in Springview. Burial with military honors will be in Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.
MADISON — Memorial services for Darrell N. Dawson, 77, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Thomas P. McCarthy, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Thomas McCarthy died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at The Homestead in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Geraldine Bruhn, 96, Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Calvin Kapels will officiate, with inurnment in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum in Norfolk.
STANTON — Services for Rick G. Daniel, 62, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Rick Daniel died Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Stanton.
NORFOLK — Wallace “Ed” West, 83, Hoskins, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.
BOW VALLEY — Kathryn S. (Mrs. Mike) Uhing, 66, Hartington, unexpectedly died from a sudden illness on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.