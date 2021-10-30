Richard Ohler

Services for Richard L. Ohler, 75, Lumberton, Texas, will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Orange 7th Day Adventist Church in Orange, Texas. Burial will be in The Cemetery in Orange.
Visitation with family and friends will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Lumberton Family Funeral Home
Richard L. Ohler died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
Richard Lee Ohler was born in Norfolk on Dec. 15, 1945, to Harry Ohler and Elois Viergutz.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Joshua Ohler of Lumberton, Rebekah Robinson and husband Rusty of Orange, and Damien Price of Louisiana; his siblings, Pat Burris and spouse Loren of Norfolk, Tim Ohler of Kalispell, Mont., Jeff Ohler of Norfolk, Pam Potthast and husband Thomas of Bellevue; his grandchildren, Brittney Smith and spouse Jacob of Orange, Haleigh Bryant and spouse Caleb of Vidor, James Stark and fiancé Brooklynn of Orange, and Gavin Stark of Orange; his great-grandchildren, Hallie, Billy, and Braxston Smith, and Westin Bryant; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends and extended family members.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his grandchildren, Tristen Newman and Tyler Stark; and his great-grandchild, Serena Smith.