Richard Ohler

Services for Richard L. Ohler, 75, Lumberton, Texas, will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Orange 7th Day Adventist Church in Orange, Texas. Burial will be in The Cemetery in Orange.

Visitation with family and friends will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Lumberton Family Funeral Home

Richard L. Ohler died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

———

Richard Lee Ohler was born in Norfolk on Dec. 15, 1945, to Harry Ohler and Elois Viergutz.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Joshua Ohler of Lumberton, Rebekah Robinson and husband Rusty of Orange, and Damien Price of Louisiana; his siblings, Pat Burris and spouse Loren of Norfolk, Tim Ohler of Kalispell, Mont., Jeff Ohler of Norfolk, Pam Potthast and husband Thomas of Bellevue; his grandchildren, Brittney Smith and spouse Jacob of Orange, Haleigh Bryant and spouse Caleb of Vidor, James Stark and fiancé Brooklynn of Orange, and Gavin Stark of Orange; his great-grandchildren, Hallie, Billy, and Braxston Smith, and Westin Bryant; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends and extended family members.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his grandchildren, Tristen Newman and Tyler Stark; and his great-grandchild, Serena Smith.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

