Richard Nelson

WINSIDE — A celebration of life for Richard Lee “R.L.” Nelson, 71, Norfolk, will be from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Winside American Legion Post 252.
He died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Norfolk Veterans Home.
1947-2019
Born Oct. 29, 1947, in Wayne, he served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1970 with multiple stints of duty in Vietnam.
Surviving family members include siblings Carolyn (Susie) Hoffman, Maureen (Cis) LaPour and Robert (Bob) Nelson and spouse Brenda; a son, Ryan Nelson and spouse Darcy; a daughter, Richelle Garrison and spouse Nick; and grandchildren Presley and Hayden Nelson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Edna.