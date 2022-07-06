Richard Mueting

A former Madison County attorney and deacon with the Catholic Church will be laid to rest Thursday in Kearney.
Memorial services for Richard E. Mueting, 83, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. The Rev. Neal Hock will officiate with inurnment following in the Kearney Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil and prayer service.
Mueting died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.
Mueting was elected Madison County attorney in 1962 on a write-in ballot and served until 1966. He then served as legislative aide to Nebraska Senator Roman Hruska and minority counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C., until 1968.
He moved back to Norfolk and took up private practice until his retirement.
A founding member of the Norfolk Catholic Schools Foundation in 1972, Mueting served on the board for 28 years. He was ordained a deacon in the Catholic church in 1979 and served Sacred Heart and St. Mary’s Church in Norfolk. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Sacred Heart Council 1793 and Knights of Columbus Msgr. Robert Burns Assembly 606, as well as Sertoma and Rotary clubs in Norfolk.
Born July 7, 1938, in Norfolk, he was the son of Raymond and Mary (Leise) Mueting. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1956 and Creighton University in 1960 with a bachelor of science in business administration degree, summa cum laude and in 1962, first in his class, with a degree in bachelor of laws, which was replaced by the degree Juris Doctor in 1968.
He married Patricia A. Schmitt on July 27, 1957, at Sacred Heart Church in Norfolk. He was a Marine Reservist from 1956 to 1961.
Mueting was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; a sister; and two brothers-in-law. He is survived by his spouse, Patricia; children Timothy (Patricia), Denise Falcon, Cynthia Volk, Steven (Angela), Angela Sundleaf (Timothy) and Paul (Mandy); sisters Mary Kelley (Don) of Lincoln, Mrs. Denis (Patricia) Neumann of Lincoln, Ann Mueting (Brian Stanton) of Raymond; brothers Donald (Jean) of Eagan, Minnesota, Robert (Tanis) of Denton and Joseph (Karen) of Spencer, Iowa; sister-in-law Mrs. Paul (Lynn) Matson of Denver; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces; nephews; and beloved relatives.
Memorials are suggested to Angel’s Way at Mount Carmel Keens Memorial Home or to Norfolk Catholic Schools Foundation.
The memorial mass will be livestreamed through St. James’ YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgneR79pPfOlJCb-dQqiHUA