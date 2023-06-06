Richard Mandl

 Skip to main content
TILDEN — Services for Richard G. “Rich” Mandl, 90, Tilden, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.

Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

1933-2023

Rich died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.

Richard George Mandl, son of John James and Minnie Christine (Jensen) Mandl, was born April 24, 1933, in Stanton County. He received his early education in rural school districts 5, 8 and 2. He then graduated from Stanton High School in 1952.

Rich worked after graduation until he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in the Army from 1953 to 1955. Rich went to basic training at Camp Chaffee, Ark., in artillery. He was then stationed at Coleman Barracks in Mannheim, Germany. He went over to Germany on the US Morris Rose and came back on the USNS Marine Carp.

Rich was discharged from Fort Sheridan in Chicago, Ill.

Rich married Leota Koll on Oct. 23, 1956. Six children were born to this union: Janet, Cynthia, Ronald, John, Daniel and Delbert. They were later divorced.

Rich worked different jobs until March 1957 at which time he began to farm. He farmed until the fall of 1964 and moved to Denver, Colo., in January 1965. Rich worked various jobs until moving back to Stanton in September 1966.

Richard married Darlene Bethune on Aug. 5, 1969. Three children were born to this union: Dolores, Kenneth and Nicholas.

Since his return to Nebraska, Rich worked in agriculture; 19 years in the fertilizer business and 10 years with irrigation and grain bins. He then worked part time with low housing for five years. Since 2001, Rich had worked with Don and Ken Oelsligle whenever they needed help.

Rich was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and American Legion Post 170.

Rich is survived by his spouse of 53 years, Darlene; children Jan (Earl) Bayne, Cindy Willis, Ron (Mary) Mandl, John (Lynette) Mandl, Del (Lisa) Mandl, Ken (Angie) Mandl, Nick (Kama) Mandl and Dolores (Rick) Werner; 20 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and several friends, especially the Sid and Tonnya Wilkins family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepdad Walt Dubbel; son Daniel; sister Mary Ann; brothers-in-law Leonard Podany and Arland Thies; Bethune brothers Wilfred (Willie), Dale, Ron, Dennis (Sam), Cliff and Harold; sisters-in-law Peggy Weston and Pauline Bethune; and father- and mother-in-law, Lowell and Josephine Bethune.

