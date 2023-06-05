TILDEN — Services for Richard G. Mandl, 90, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Richard Mandl died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at his residence.
COLERIDGE — Alan Benson, 65, formerly of Coleridge, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Florida. A celebration of life will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Lutheran Church in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Sharon R. “Sherry” Flaskamp, 79, Norfolk, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
RAEVILLE — Harold P. “Buggs” Henn Jr., 72, Petersburg, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
ATKINSON — Services for Harold Krumwiede, 83, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
PIERCE — Memorial visitation for Scott P. Martin, 47, Pierce will be 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, June 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Leon A. Nelson, 78, Newman Grove, will be at 2:30 p.m Thursday, June 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Becky Beckmann will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hope Cemetery at a later date.
WAYNE — Darrell D. Doescher, 81, Wayne, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at Wakefield Healthcare Center.
HARTINGTON — Lucile O. Masten, 98, Hartington, formerly of Crofton, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.