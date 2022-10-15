 Skip to main content
Richard Lovig

NORFOLK — Services for Richard W. Lovig, 85, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Christopher Asbury and Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be rendered by United State Air Force Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave.

 Richard Lovig died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

In other news

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Karen C. Eddy, 82, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Inurnment also will be at a later date at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Calif.

Services for Rosemary (Williams) Grant, 82, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the First United Methodist Church in Fort Collins, Colo. Inurnment will be at the First United Methodist Church Columbarium.

LAUREL — Memorial services for Shirley L. (Rimel) Bush, 96, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate. Private burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

LINCOLN — Services for Ivan L. Biggs, 84, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Lincoln Family Funeral Care, 5849 Fremont St., in Lincoln.

Services for Virginia L. Cook, 78, Las Vegas, Nev., will be at a later date.

OSMOND — Services for Donald E. Gloe, 88, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Donald Gloe died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at his residence in Osmond.

LYNCH — Services for Patricia Scott, 79, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara.

MADISON — Services for Evelyn E. Bartak, 93, West Point, formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the First Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Fourth St., in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

A celebration of life for Thomas P. “Tom” Graber, 83, Norfolk, will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Elks Lodge, 6410 S. 96th St., in Omaha.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

