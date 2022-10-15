NORFOLK — Services for Richard W. Lovig, 85, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Christopher Asbury and Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be rendered by United State Air Force Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave.
Richard Lovig died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.