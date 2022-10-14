NORFOLK — Services for Richard Lovig, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Richard Lovig died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
LYNCH — Services for Patricia Scott, 79, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara.
YANKTON — Jannette K. Gustman, 75, Yankton, S.D., formerly of Plainview, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart-Majestic Bluffs surrendering to an aggressive illness with ALS. Her wishes were to donate to science and research. A memorial ceremony will be at a later date.
RANDOLPH — Services for Ronald A. “Ron” Lange, 93, Norfolk, formerly of Hoskins, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Ronald Lange died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
SPENCER — Services for Patricia Scott, 79, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Patricia Scott died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at her residence.
BASSETT — Memorial services for Eileen M. Haugen, 94, Bassett, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett. Eileen Haugen died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.
LAUREL — Memorial services for Shirley L. (Rimel) Bush, 96, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate. Private burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Karen C. Eddy, 82, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Inurnment also will be at a later date at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Calif.
CROFTON — Services for Gary Juergens, 77, Liberty, Tenn., are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Gary Juergens died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hendersonville Medical Center in Hendersonville, Tenn.
RANDOLPH — Services for Vernon E. Loberg, 89, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars…