Richard Lovig

Richard W. Lovig, 85, Norfolk
1937-2022
Richard passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Norfolk Veteran’s Home with his spouse at his side.
Richard was born on Aug. 24, 1937, in Rosendale, Iowa, (near Story City) the son of Ted and Ruth (Stout) Lovig. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church in Story City, Iowa. Richard graduated from Story City High School. He had four siblings.
After graduation, Richard joined the U.S. Air Force. He was an airplane mechanic.
On July 7, 1962, Richard married Jeanette “Jeanie” Marten. The couple was blessed with one son, Rodney. He worked at Clark Brothers, Vulcraft and later Gray Carriers as a diesel mechanic.
Richard enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, dancing, playing cards and spending time with his cocker spaniels.
Richard is survived by his spouse of 60 years, Jeanie; granddaughter Teri Jo Lovig and great-granddaughter, Malaya Rose; two sisters, Sonja (Larry) Getsoian and Sandi (Paul) Risdal; a brother, Ron (Ann) Lovig; sisters-in-law Betty (Bill) Janssen, Kaye Marten, Ginny Marten and Denise Lovig; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Rod; a brother, Rodger; his parents; and brothers-in-law Monte Marten and Joe Marten.
