NORFOLK — Services for Richard D. “Rick” Larson, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel.
Richard Larson died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1946-2021
Richard D. “Rick” Larson was born Oct. 24, 1946, in San Bernardino, Calif., the son of Robert and Kathleen (Duncan) Larson. He graduated from The American School in Taiwan in 1965, He then received his associate’s degree in electronics at a technology school in Indianapolis, Ind.
He married Marjorie Cline on Aug. 23, 1969, at University Heights Christian Church in Indianapolis. After marriage, Rick and Marge lived in Indianapolis. The family then moved to David City in 1975, then later lived in York until making their way to Norfolk in 1991.
Rick worked for Spaulding Irrigation out of Spaulding, then Nebraska Harvestore. He worked for agricultural sales, dealing with irrigation and livestock equipment until retired in 2019.
Rick enjoyed training hunting dogs and teaching dog obedience, fishing, hunting 8 and horses. Rick loved being in the outdoors.
He was a member of First Christian Church in Norfolk, Pheasants Forever and numerous dog associations.
Survivors include his spouse, Marge Larson of Norfolk; a sister, Roberta Larson of Omaha; nephews Matt Bartlett of Georgia, Mike Bartlett and family of Virginia; niece Susan Smith and family of Florida; brother-in-law Tom Cline of Indiana; dear friends Marty (Deb) Lovell of Norfolk, and his many “dog people friends.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Kathleen, and his sister, Deb Bartlett.
Casketbearers will be Mike Bartlett, Matt Bartlett, Marty Lovell, Chuck Baumert, Brent Meyer and Mike Trimble.
