LAUREL — Services for Richard L. Davenport, 64, of Allen are pending with Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
Richard Davenport died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
CREIGHTON — Services for Dorothy A. Van Brocklin, 88, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. She donated her body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Delores G. “Dee” Kicken, 78, and George A. Kicken, 82, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Inurnment with military honors for George Kicken by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79 will be at the Ainsworth Cemetery.
OAKLAND — Memorial services for Dena J. Carlson, 91, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Private burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Imogene Baier, 83, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Imogene Baier died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Della O’Gorman, 82, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Vernal Wilbeck, 91, Wausa, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with private burial at a later date.
STANTON — Memorial services for John H. Hilliges, 66, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Private burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery at a later date. Military honors will be conducted b…
SANTEE — Services for Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Terrance Medina will officiate with burial in Catholic Cemetery in Santee.
NORFOLK — Service for LeRoy O. Carlson, 79, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.